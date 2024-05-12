Chester County carnival canceled after unruly crowd, assault caught on video

A video shared to police showed a man with long hair being repeatedly punched and kicked.

EXTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A carnival in Chester County has been canceled after an unruly crowd broke and an assault took place Saturday night.

According to West Whiteland police, officers were called to the carnival taking place outside the Exton Square Mall due to a large crowd of juveniles.

After their arrival, police asked the owners to shut down the event for the night.

Investigators later discovered an assault took place after the carnival was closed.

A video shared to police showed a man with long hair being repeatedly punched and kicked.

Police are now asking any witnesses to the assault to come forward. Officers are looking to identify the victim and suspect involved in this incident.

On Sunday, authorities announced that the permit for the Good Time Amusements Carnival was revoked.

"Due to out of control behavior and the unrest that transpired, the exton square mall carnival is closed. Indefinitely. We appreciate the families that came out to have fun with their families," a Facebook post from Good Time Amusements read.

Questions regarding refunds should be directed to the organizers of the carnival, according to police.