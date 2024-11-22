Gov. Shapiro announces $153 million for SEPTA to avoid service cuts and another fare hike

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gov. Josh Shapiro said that he will divert more than $150 million in federal highway funding to provide a one-time injection of cash into SEPTA to help it avoid near-term service cutbacks and delay fare increases.

Shapiro announced the funding on Friday morning, alongside Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, at the Frankford Transportation Center.

Shapiro, a Democrat, said the $153 million can help SEPTA avoid service cuts and steeper fare increases until he can come to an agreement on a wider transportation funding deal with state lawmakers.

The cash from the state means SEPTA can avoid a proposed increase of 21.5% and major service cuts in 2025.

However, the fare increase of 7.5% approved by SEPTA's board on Thursday will take still effect Dec. 1.

The nation's sixth-largest mass transit system, SEPTA is facing an annual structural budget deficit of $240 million.

Shapiro: SEPTA funding won't impact highway projects

Shapiro said shifting the federal highway funding won't jeopardize or stop any ongoing highway projects.

Diverting highway funds is allowable under federal law. Former Gov. Ed Rendell did it in 2005 and 2010 to help transit agencies, while shifting the money is routine in some other states.

SEPTA lost out on about $161 million when the Republican-controlled state Senate didn't go along with Shapiro's proposal for $283 million in new state aid to public transit. Instead, lawmakers approved a one-time payment to the state trust fund for transit systems, of which SEPTA got $46 million.

Republican lawmakers have said that Shapiro must come up with new money to pay for more transit aid and that extra transit aid must come packaged with more money for highway projects that will benefit the rest of Pennsylvania.

SEPTA earlier this month proposed an across-the-board 21.5% fare increase that would start New Year's Day, along with service cuts to take effect next summer.

SEPTA last raised fares in 2017, and the proposed increase would be expected to bring in an additional $23 million for this fiscal year and $45 million per year starting in 2026.

Shapiro's announcement comes as many transit agencies are in a severe financial crunch.

Federal COVID-19 relief for transit agencies is phasing out and SEPTA and other major transit agencies around the country are struggling to regain ridership after the pandemic.