Grand jury finds no wrongdoing after officers shoot, kill man in Hamilton Twp.

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A New Jersey grand jury is declining to file charges against two officers who shot and killed a man in Mercer County in 2024.

The shooting, which happened last March, involved two Hamilton Township officers and left one of them injured.

Police say the suspect, Vincent Correa, shot at them when they responded to a domestic call.

The officers shot back and killed him.

The injured officer was treated at the hospital and released.

The grand jury on Friday found no wrongdoing on the officers' part.

