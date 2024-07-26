Bodycam footage released in fatal Hamilton Township police-involved shooting

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in Mercer County.

It happened around 10 p.m. on March 8 on the 1800 block of Orchard Avenue.

Officers were called to the home for a reported domestic dispute.

After speaking with a relative outside, bodycam video shows officers walking in as they're almost immediately met with gunfire.

During the encounter, Hamilton Township Police Officers Derek Fiabane and Paul Piromalli exchanged gunfire with 44-year-old Vincent Correa inside the home.

Officer Fiabane and Correa were both shot.

Correa was pronounced dead at the scene. A rifle and a handgun were recovered in his possession.

Officer Fiabane was transported to a hospital with non-fatal injuries and has since been released.

The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation.

