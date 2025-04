The 'Great Egg Hunt' in Trenton brings smiles to local children for the 104th year

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- This Trenton tradition has been bringing smiles for over 100 years.

It was the annual "Great Egg Hunt" in Cadwalader Park.

All kids went home with a prize, and those who found the few golden eggs were in for a real treat.

Kids who found them were on the receiving end of a new bicycle.

The goal is to bring unity to city members on a beautiful day outside.

