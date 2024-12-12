Great grandma of 15 graduates college at 90: 'It's like being in a dream'

A 90-year-old great-grandmother of 15 graduated from Southern New Hampshire University recently, fulfilling a lifelong dream after decades of sacrifice.

"It's so unreal," she told "Good Morning America" of the accomplishment. "I mean, I know [ it's real ] , I see it on the wall but it's like still being in a dream world."

Annette Roberge, who is also mother of 5 and grandmother of 12, walked across the stage to receive her diploma on Nov. 23.

Annette Roberge graduated from Southern New Hampshire University at 90 years of age in November 2024. Southern New Hampshire University

She first began taking classes at New Hampshire College, (now SNHU) in 1972 shortly after her husband was killed while serving in the U.S. military in Vietnam.

Due to her commitment to care for her kids at the time, Roberge put a pause on her education, a decision she described as "quite easy."

"You gotta go with priorities," she explained. "It wouldn't be fair to them to sacrifice them. I figured the children came first, so I just said, 'Well, I'll put it on hold and I'll finish up one of these days.' And I finally did it."

Annette Roberge's husband was killed while serving in the U.S. military during his deployment in Vietnam. Courtesy of Annette Roberge and Karen Roberge

Roberge later took on part-time jobs to accommodate her young children's schedules at the time before eventually building a long career in the insurance industry.

In 2017, Roberge began exploring options to resume her education but was unable to pursue it due to health reasons and the onset of COVID-19.

However, she recently learned from her daughter's research that she had earned enough credits to graduate with an associate's degree in business administration.

Annette Roberge raised her 5 kids as a single mom after her husband was killed in Vietnam. Courtesy of Annette Roberge and Karen Roberge

At her 90th birthday celebration on Nov. 13, around two weeks before the graduation ceremony, she announced the news to her family.

"So it was a really fast and whirlwind couple of weeks," she recalled.

When the big day came, Roberge walked the stage to cheers and a standing ovation from other students, attendees and family members.

Annette Roberge and her daughter Michele Roberge and granddaughter Melissa Carder. Courtesy of Annette Roberge and Karen Roberge

"I wish I could really describe it, because it was just a feeling that 'I'm here, I'm doing it,' and it's still like in [ a ] magic land, and it just makes my heart [ feels ] really good without crying," she told "GMA" of the proud moment.

Her journey isn't stopping there. Roberge plans to begin working toward her bachelor's degree in January.

Annette Roberge graduated from Southern New Hampshire University at 90 years of age in November 2024. Southern New Hampshire University

In a statement to "GMA," a representative from Southern New Hampshire University said Roberge's dream "is also the realization of SNHU's mission: it's never too late to embrace learning."

"We are incredibly proud of Annette earning her associate's degree, and are excited to continue dreaming and learning alongside her as she pursues her bachelor's degree with us," the statement continued.

Annette Roberge earned her associate's degree in business administration from Southern New Hampshire University in 2024. Courtesy of Annette Roberge and Karen Roberge

Sharing her wisdom from her life story that she hopes to pass on to others, Roberge said, "If you have a dream, don't let it just sit there, do something."

"Get it out in public so that you want people to know that no matter what age they are, they can do it," she added.