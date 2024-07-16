Chester County school board holds meeting to address 22 fake TikTok accounts impersonating teachers

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Parents within a Chester County school district called for action on Monday night following a series of disturbing discoveries on TikTok.

The Great Valley School District held a board meeting after middle school students created 22 fake TikTok accounts impersonating their teachers.

Parents raised concerns over the fact that the district discovered the accounts in February but did not send the information home.

Others demanded the district pay for mental health services for the impacted teachers to heal.

The district says it will work with students, parents, and teachers to promote safer online practices.

In an earlier meeting that took place in March, the President of the Great Valley Education Association, Nikki Salvatico, spoke about the graphic and disturbing nature of the accounts.

"The nature of these accounts include pornographic, racist, homophobic, and cruel pictures and texts depicting teachers, their families, and their children," Salvatico explained.

Sources previously told Action News that several students have been suspended.

