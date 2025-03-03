Group sought after violent convenience store robbery in Philadelphia's Olney section

Police say they are known to live in the area and frequent the store.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a group of people in connection to a violent convenience store robbery in the city's Olney section.

It happened on February 20 along Ruscomb Street.

Police say a woman refused to pay for her food and walked out with it.

When the store owner confronted her, she returned with a group of men.

The trio started fighting with the store owner, got behind the register and stole all the cash.

