Group sought after violent convenience store robbery in Philadelphia's Olney section

Police say they are known to live in the area and frequent the store.

By 6abc Digital Staff
Monday, March 3, 2025 2:26PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a group of people in connection to a violent convenience store robbery in the city's Olney section.

It happened on February 20 along Ruscomb Street.

Police say a woman refused to pay for her food and walked out with it.

When the store owner confronted her, she returned with a group of men.

The trio started fighting with the store owner, got behind the register and stole all the cash.

Police say they are known to live in the area and frequent the store. If you recognize any of them, you are asked to call the police.

