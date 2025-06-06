Group warns of coyote sightings and encounters in Wissahickon Valley Park in Northwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Coyote sightings and encounters appear to be increasing in and around Wissahickon Valley Park in Northwest Philadelphia.

There was a reported coyote sighting near Cresheim Creek in Chestnut Hill this week.

The Friends of the Wissahickon said on social media there are also reports of coyotes approaching people who are with their dogs.

If you are approached, give the coyote space, back away, and do not run.

They are encouraging people to stay on the trails, be aware of their surroundings, and keep dogs on a leash.

Friends of the Wissahickon said they will be posting signage in the area where these encounters have been reported.

They are also reminding people the park is filled with wild animals.