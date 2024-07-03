Guitars, electronics stolen from School of Rock in Philadelphia; suspects sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a burglary in Spring Garden.

It happened at the School of Rock on the 400 block of North 7th Street on June 26 and June 27, investigators say.

According to police, numerous guitars and electronics were stolen.

Surveillance video captured images of a possible suspect on each night of the burglaries. It's unclear whether the same person is pictured each night.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.

