Half-million people from Philadelphia region expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's going to be another busy Memorial Day weekend, with more than a half-million people from the Philadelphia region planning a getaway.

According to AAA's holiday projections, overall travel is up 3% from last year.

Also, 90% of people from our area will be driving to their destination.

However, there isn't so much of an increase in plane travel.

Air travel is expected to increase by just over 1%, but there is a big jump in other modes of transportation.

Trains, buses and cruises are predicted to be up nearly 7% from 2024.

These local travel trends reflect the national estimates, which were released last week.

