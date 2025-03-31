Hanover Elementary School principal, Erin Hines, placed on leave after 'incident'

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- The principal at Hanover Elementary School has been placed on a leave of absence.

Officials for the Bethlehem Area School District posted a note to family and faculty on the school's website.

It says, "effective immediately, Ms. [ Erin ] Hines is on a leave of absence from her duties... as a result of an incident that transpired this weekend."

Officials said they are unable to provide any additional details as the investigation is ongoing.

Eric Fontanez, BASD Supervisor of Equity Initiatives and former BASD elementary principal, will assume administrative responsibilities at Hanover Elementary until further notice.