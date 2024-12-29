Hanukkah celebration in Philadelphia marks 50 years since first public menorah lighting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of vehicles topped with menorahs traveled from Eakins Oval to Independence Hall to spread the message of Hanukkah to Philadelphia and beyond.

"Hanukkah is more than just gifts, latkes, and gelt," said Rabbi Yehuda Shemtov who is the Lubavitch of Bucks County director. "The Jewish tradition when we remember miracles not to just remember the past but to grow from it in our future."

"It's one of my favorite holidays. It's just so special to be together with everybody," said Chani Baram from South Philadelphia.

The parade ended in front of a 32-foot menorah where Rabbi Shemtov lit the fourth candle symbolizing religious freedom and hope.

"In everyone's life, we can make miracles, and now especially we're living in a very challenging time in the world, the world at large, the Jewish people in Israel and throughout the world," said Rabbi Shemtov. "We should never give up faith."

Rabbi Shemtov said this year is a milestone marking 50 years since his father lit the first-ever public menorah outdoors at the Liberty Bell.

Now, there are more than 15,000 public menorahs globally.

"That created a real revolution across the world," said Rabbi Shemtov. "We should never underestimate the little things we do."

"It's a real declaration for all of the city of Philadelphia - the cradle of freedom was born here - the freedom of religion and freedom of expression," said Rabbi Shraga Sherman from Chabad of the Main Line. "To be able to do this in downtown Philadelphia by the Liberty Bell - there's no greater celebration."

Proving the strength of one small flame worldwide:

"A little bit of light can dispel a lot of darkness," said Rabbi Sherman.

Festivities continued at the National Museum of American Jewish History with live performances, a documentary, and food.

Hanukkah ends on January 2nd.