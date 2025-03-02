Harrison Ford cancels 2025 Oscars presenting role after shingles diagnosis

Harrison Ford has dropped out of presenting at the 2025 Oscars after a shingles diagnosis, his publicist confirmed.

The 82-year-old actor canceled his presenting role Saturday amid the diagnosis.

He was reportedly doing ok and resting.

The "Indiana Jones" star was announced as one of the Academy Awards' presenters on Feb. 26 alongside Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, Samuel L. Jackson, Zoe Saldaña and more.

