Grand jury in NYC returns new indictment against Harvey Weinstein

NEW YORK -- A grand jury has returned a new indictment against Harvey Weinstein, prosecutors with the Manhattan DA's office said in court.

Weinstein, who is recuperating after emergency heart surgery, was not present and prosecutors asked the judge to set a date for his arraignment.

The new indictment remains sealed until arraignment so the charges are not known. As ABC News previously reported, prosecutors presented evidence of three alleged sex assaults from varying time periods that were not part of the previous case.

British prosecutors said last week they were dropping two charges of indecent assault against Weinstein in 2022 because there was "no longer a realistic prospect of conviction.''

Weinstein has denied that he raped or sexually assaulted anyone. He remains in custody in New York while awaiting a retrial in Manhattan that's tentatively scheduled to begin Nov. 12.

Weinstein became the most prominent villain of the #MeToo movement, which took root in 2017 when women began to go public with accounts of his behavior.

At the original trial, Weinstein was convicted of forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and rape in the third degree for an attack on an aspiring actor in 2013. Those allegations will be part of his retrial. Weinstein's acquittals on charges of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape still stand.

After the retrial, Weinstein is due to start serving a 16-year sentence in California for a separate rape conviction in Los Angeles, authorities said. Weinstein was convicted in Los Angeles in 2022.

Weinstein, the co-founder of Miramax and The Weinstein Company film studios, was once one of the most powerful people in Hollywood, producing such Oscar winners as "Pulp Fiction" and "Shakespeare in Love."

(ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.)