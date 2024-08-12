Suspect arrested after road rage shooting incident in Havertown, Delaware County

Eastbound West Chester Pike is closed near the scene of the shooting.

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Havertown, Delaware County are investigating a road rage incident that led to a shooting on Monday.

It happened around 3:27 p.m. along the 2000 block of West Chester Pike.

According to Haverford Police Deputy Chief Joseph Hagan, the suspect fired at least 12 gunshots into a white SUV that was occupied by a mother in her 40s and her 10-year-old child.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a bullet hole in the windshield.

The woman suffered minor injuries and the child was not physically injured, Hagan said.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a black Lincoln vehicle. About 15 minutes after the shooting, the vehicle was spotted in Upper Darby where officers were able to make an arrest.

Further details on the incident remain under investigation.

Eastbound West Chester Pike is closed near the scene of the shooting.

