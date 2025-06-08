Havertown's 7th annual Irish Festival

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Festival organizers have been calling Saturday's weather, Irish weather. That's because the day was overcast and rainy for most of the day, as is the case in Ireland. But the skies did eventually clear, making room for bands to take the main stage.

"I love listening to Irish music. I'm a drummer myself, so I come out to hear the Irish bands," said Robert Alkins, of Northeast Philadelphia.

The crowds gathered to dance and listen to international touring bands from Ireland.

Thousands of people were drawn to Havertown's 7th annual Irish Festival. The event has become a signature event in the area.

"They love it, they love the beer garden, the crafts, the Irish music. Delaware County is known as the 33rd county of Ireland because of the Irish population, so this is a perfect fit for Delco," said Tom Kelly, Irish Festival Director.

Tents representing local businesses lined up along East Eagle Road, prepared for the on-and-off rainy weather. A section of the festival, called Crafter Village, featured handmade crafts. An inflatable slide was there for the kids, and of course Guinness for the adults. For many the event was a reminder of their Irish roots.

"Memories of a distant time maybe when they were in their youth, we always had kitchen parties, I don't know how many people have kitchen parties, where they get together, sing, play their music, and just be together," said Jenaia Steward, a musician with The Devil's Brigade.