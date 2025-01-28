Heading to see the Eagles in the Super Bowl? Don't fall for travel scams

As the Eagles prepare to head to the Super Bowl, some lucky fans are getting ready to jet to New Orleans as well. But before you book your travel and tickets, we've got a few warnings.

This is a coveted and pricey trip. In just the last 24 hours, Super Bowl sales have gone up by more than 17 percent on StubHub and two times the number of tickets are being sold in Pennsylvania than in Kansas or Missouri, where the Kansas City Chiefs are based.

We want to make sure you spend your hard-earned money on legitimate travel, accommodations and, of course, game-day tickets.

Birds' fans are pumped and some are now preparing to witness Super Bowl LIX up close and personal in New Orleans.

"With any big event, scammers are always looking to cash in. And so the Better Business Bureau knows that the big game is going to be no different," said Kelsey Coleman of the BBB.

So when it comes to travel and tickets:

Beware of supposed deals you see on social media or websites like Craig's List

Do not respond to unsolicited emails or text messages

Do use reputable websites for airfare, hotels, game tickets, and rentals

Make sure the platform offers guarantees and 24/7 customer service

"Make sure you keep all communication on the platform. We don't want anyone to ever take you off the platform and then request money that way."

Also, pay for all of your transactions with a credit card. Scammers often insist you pay in cash or with a peer-to-peer payment method.

"They want you to pay with sites like Venmo, Zelle, PayPal. All of those sites are being used because it's basically like handing over cash. It's very untraceable. There's very little recourse if something does go wrong."

And if you are fortunate enough to get that golden ticket?

"We always say and people laugh, but you wanna protect it. Don't post any screen grabs of that ticket on social media," said Adam Budelli of StubHub.

The tickets are mobile-only so you have to have your device.

"Charge it up early. There will be charging stations but it's a long day."

And the best window to buy Super Bowl tickets? According to StubHub it's right now.

Ticket prices are highest in the 24 to 48 hours after a team clinches and in the 24 to 48 hours before the game so this is the sweet spot to purchase.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday and the Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection have this advice:

Watch the websites you visit. As a consumer, you should not click on banner ads or pop-ups on a legitimate website (like StubHub or Ticketmaster) that may take you to a 3rd party website. You lose all protections and guarantees once you leave a legitimate website in favor of discounted tickets or other promises somewhere else.

Review your cart before checking out when purchasing tickets through a website. Some online ticket resale platforms may charge fees at checkout. Review your purchase prior to hitting the final checkout button for any additional charges and fees added to the final purchase price.

Be cautious of using search engines to find potential ticket sellers. Less reputable websites offering ticket sales will ramp up advertising before events like the Super Bowl, increasing their website traffic. Stick to websites you are familiar with, and read the URL of the website you visit. Scam artists often make minor changes to an actual website's URL to bring a false sense of legitimacy to the website - a practice known as spoofing. Look for spelling or grammatical mistakes - a tip-off to fake websites.

Avoid buying tickets from someone you have not met. Don't buy tickets from a seller you don't know. Always try to conduct any ticket purchase in a safe, well lit area. Consumers can also search for "Safe Transaction Locations" online. Police stations provide an environment for safe transactions.

Be wary of sellers asking for payment in gift cards, money orders, cryptocurrency or wire transfers, especially over the phone. Consumers should use their credit cards when possible to protect themselves from scammers and fraud.

Trust your common sense. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. This is especially true with travel packages that promise airfare, accommodations, and tickets at incredibly low prices. Do your homework and investigate the seller before buying.