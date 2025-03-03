'Heart to Heart' helps individuals with disabilities find a match

It was a first date to remember for Jamer and Erica, who met at a speed-dating event for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

It was a first date to remember for Jamer and Erica, who met at a speed-dating event for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

It was a first date to remember for Jamer and Erica, who met at a speed-dating event for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

It was a first date to remember for Jamer and Erica, who met at a speed-dating event for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

PITMAN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was a first date to remember for Jamer Sepulveda and Erica Kopeykin, who met at a speed-dating event for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The event was hosted by Heart To Heart in Pitman, which provides an array of health and social services to the community.

Heart to Heart constructed the first date with Jamer and Erica's interests in mind. It started with a limo ride to pick up flowers at Rosebud Floral Art and led to Cotardo's Ristorante Italiano. The day ended with a trip to Dave & Buster's.

Watch the video above to see some of the special day unfold.

RELATED: Delaware couple who shares rare skin condition finds true love