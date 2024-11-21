Delaware couple who shares rare skin condition finds true love

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- At birth, they were each diagnosed with the same rare skin condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

And that started a long and winding journey that led Armando Santiago and Sarah Morrill to find each other.

Their paths crossed as the result of attending the American Academy of Dermatology Association's Camp Discovery in Minnesota.

Now, the couple has gotten engaged, lives in New Castle Delaware, and will get married in May 2025.

The EB Research Network says 500,000 people worldwide are living with epidermolysis bullosa.

