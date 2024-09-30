'Four Heartbeats' become lifelong friends during transplant journeys

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- They came from different towns, different backgrounds, and at different stages of life. But the one thing they each needed was a new heart.

They became friends during their months-long stay at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Together, they went on walks and took breaks in the game room to play on the Nintendo Wii.

One by one, they each got a new heart, but never stopped supporting one another.

