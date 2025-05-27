Twin tennis players each score state championships at PA high school

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Twins Ava and Gabriel Shapiro grew up playing tennis together.

When they became students at Lower Moreland High School, they were split up into the girls and boys teams respectively.

Still, Gabriel continued to offer Ava his best advice. Meanwhile, Ava became the manager of the boys team.

Their senior year of high school was their last chance to make their mark on the court. And they each seized the opportunity.

In the fall of 2024, Ava and the girls team emerged victorious in the PIAA 2A Girls Team Bracket to take home a state team championship.

Then, in the spring of 2025, Gabriel and the boys team earned the PIAA 2A Boys Team State Championship.

But they are not the only twins to find success on the tennis court at Lower Moreland. Twins Rebecca and Hannah Kideckel won back-to-back girls doubles state championships as well.

After graduation, Hannah Kideckel will play tennis for Swarthmore College. Her sister, Rebecca, along with Ava and Gabriel Shapiro, will also be attending college.

Watch the video above to see what this success during their senior year meant to them.

To learn more about Lower Moreland High School athletics, visit their website.

