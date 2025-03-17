High winds impact travel at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA -- Passengers and their bags arrive in Philadelphia hours later than they had planned.

A ground stop due to strong winds, meant late departures and arrivals into Philadelphia International Airport. Even a few cancellations.

"We found out this morning about the first delay, so we weren't crazy about it. It kept getting delayed and delayed," said Jack Costello from Montgomery County.

"We got delayed several times, multiple hours at a time, then when they finally got us on the plane, they made this announcement and said 'air traffic control gave us 10 minutes to get wheels up, and if we can do it, they'll clear us.' So I think we king of threaded a needle of storms and we got out of Tampa," said Tom Panzanella, from Haddonfield, NJ.

The powerful wind could be felt throughout our region.

In Center City, people held onto their hats to keep them from blowing away.

Traffic lights bobbed up and down on Broad and Washington, construction netting and flags along the parkway whipped in the wind.

Those who were in the air say flying tonight was anything but "smooth sailing."

"You tightened your seatbelt like you wouldn't have normally.

It felt like a roller coaster a little bit," said Cathy Patterson who flew in from Tampa to visit her parents.

"You felt it. Especially on the landing-the landing part, felt like we were turned to the side, it was one of those true moments where everyone claps at the end and yeah-I'm glad we are here," said Nate Whitaker from Upper Darby.