Hilltown Township police search for clues in homicide of 89-year-old woman

Police search for clues in homicide of 89-year-old woman

Police search for clues in homicide of 89-year-old woman

Police search for clues in homicide of 89-year-old woman

Police search for clues in homicide of 89-year-old woman

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Hilltown Township are investigating the homicide of an 89-year-old woman.

The victim was found dead around 7:20 p.m. Thursday inside her home on the 2500 block of Rickert Road.

Police have not said how she died or released any further details about the case.

"Due to the ongoing and active nature of the investigation, the victim's identity and additional details are not being released at this time. Investigators emphasize there is no known threat to the general public," the department said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-453-6011.