Hit-and-run crash in Gloucester County leaves man dead; driver sought

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A deadly hit-and-run crash is under investigation in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at Orchard View Drive and Fries Mill Road around 8 p.m. Monday.

Police say 58-year-old John DeMarco was struck while walking on the roadway.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators were initially unsure whether the driver stayed at the scene. Now, officers say the driver did leave.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.