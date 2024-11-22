Hit-and-run crash leaves 2 injured in Center City; driver arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two pedestrians were injured after they were hit by a driver on Thursday in Center City Philadelphia.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at Market and Juniper streets.

Police say the driver took off after the crash but was later arrested on the 1700 block of North Broad Street.

The two victims were taken to an area hospital. There's no immediate word on their conditions.

Further details on the crash have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.