Hit-and-run driver sought in Gloucester County after crash leaves woman paralyzed from waist down

Investigators believe the hit-and-run driver was in a 2020 to 2024 Hyundai Sonata, possibly in a dark color.

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Washington Township, New Jersey, are still searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian and fled the scene back in May.

The victim's mother spoke with Action News on Saturday about the collision.

She says her daughter, Jacqueline Franklin, spent 30 days in the hospital following the crash.

As a result, Franklin is paralyzed from the waist down and preparing for her long road to recovery with extensive medical treatment and physical therapy.

The crash happened on May 22 at approximately 3 a.m. Officers responded to Hurffville-Crosskeys Road after a bystander saw Franklin bloodied and bruised in the street.

Emergency crews airlifted Franklin, a mother of three, to Cooper University Hospital's Trauma Center, where she had several surgeries.

Now, her family says she is left with two broken legs, a severed spine, and other injuries.

They say this incident has changed her life, and theirs, forever.

"My hope for Jacqueline is that she could live and someday walk," said Caroline Franklin, the victim's mother.

Washington Township's police chief told Action News that detectives are actively pursuing a lead in this case.

"Please come forward. Please come forward and do the right thing," Caroline pleaded.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the police.