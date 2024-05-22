Woman airlifted to hospital after being struck by hit-and-run-driver in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester County are searching for the vehicle they say hit a woman early Wednesday morning and took off.

Anthony DiSanti was making his normal early morning bread deliveries for Deluxe Italian Bakery when he saw someone on the road outside Chestnut Ridge Middle School in Washington Township.

DiSanti said he stopped around 3 a.m. and called 911, trying to make sure no other cars hit her as they passed by on Hurfville Crosskeys Road.

"Blood was on her face, her nose, her mouth. She waved me over saying, 'Please help me, please don't let me get hit again,'" said DiSanti.

Washington Township police responded and said she was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital's Trauma Center in stable condition.

In surveillance video, you can see the woman walking in the road just before she was hit. Police believe the car that hit her is a 2020 to 2024 Hyundai Sonata, possibly darker in color.

"The vehicle should have extensive front-end damage to the hood, bumper and headlights," said Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik.

According to surveillance video, there were about 20 minutes between when she was struck and when she was found.

"I stayed with her until the cops got there. I told her, 'It's going to be OK, the hospitals right down the street. The ambulance and police will be here any minute. You're going to be just fine,'" said DiSanti.

Police encourage the person responsible to turn themselves in.

DiSanti says he's never had anything like this happen on his route and hopes the case is solved soon.

"If you hit somebody, stop. It's that simple," said DiSanti. "You don't leave people in the road for dead."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Washington Township police at (856) 589-6650.