Holiday festival benefits Lulu Shriners, which helps transport hospital patients

19-year-old car accident survivor Jaydin Kavetski enjoyed the 'FEZtival of Trees and Lights,' which is hosted by an organization dear to his heart.

19-year-old car accident survivor Jaydin Kavetski enjoyed the 'FEZtival of Trees and Lights,' which is hosted by an organization dear to his heart.

19-year-old car accident survivor Jaydin Kavetski enjoyed the 'FEZtival of Trees and Lights,' which is hosted by an organization dear to his heart.

19-year-old car accident survivor Jaydin Kavetski enjoyed the 'FEZtival of Trees and Lights,' which is hosted by an organization dear to his heart.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This weekend marks the arrival of the 'FEZtival of Trees and Lights,' which is hosted by and benefits the LuLu Shriners organization.

Lulu Shriners is one of many shrines nationwide which provides transportation for patients going to and from Shriners Children's.

One of those patients is 19-year-old Jaydin Kavetski. He became paralyzed in a tragic car accident last year, in which he sadly lost his older brother.

Kavetski always tries to stay positive and spread good vibes, which was easy to do when he visited the festival.

Watch the video above to see his experience and learn more.

The 'FEZtival of Trees and Lights' is located at 5140 Butler Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA. It continues on Friday, November 22, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, Saturday, November 23, from 10:00am to 8:00pm, and Sunday, November 24, from10:00am to 4:00pm.

To learn more, visit their website.

RELATED: Husband and Wife create physical dioramas of Ukrainian children's stories for Jenkintown community