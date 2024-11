Husband and Wife create physical dioramas of Ukrainian children's stories for Jenkintown community

This Pa. couple took their experience of reading Ukrainian stories to their children and visualized it into a physical exhibit for the community.

JENKINTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This husband and wife are creating physical dioramas of Ukrainian children's stories for the public to see in Jenkintown.

Inspired by the lessons the stories convey, they hope to pass along the folktales to the next generation.

"Ukrainian Folktales and Traditions for Children" will be on display Saturdays and Sundays until December 1st.

For more information, check out The Sisters of St. Basil the Great, an organization where the exhibit is located.