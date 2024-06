Delaware County home badly damaged by 3-alarm fire

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County home was badly damaged after a 3-alarm fire that took place overnight on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the 8100 block of Arlington Avenue in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, at approximately 4 a.m.

When crews arrived, officials say they found the two-story twin home burning.

It took roughly an hour to bring the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported at the scene, investigators say.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.