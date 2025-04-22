Hospital workers in Delaware County to rally in final plea to keep Crozer hospitals open

Hospital workers in Delaware County are expected to make a final stand on Tuesday to express their outrage.

UPLAND, Pa. (WPVI) -- Two of Delaware County's hospitals are now set to close and residents are bracing for the impact.

There is so much anxiety because there are so many unknowns.

Crozer Health's parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, is shutting down, despite months of negotiations and efforts to keep it from happening.

It's all coming to an end after months in bankruptcy court, and millions of dollars from the state in hopes of trying to keep the hospitals open.

Up to 3,000 workers are now scrambling and will flood the job market and hundreds of patients now have until the end of next week to find another provider.

We know the closures will happen in a series of steps, beginning with changes at the ER at Crozer-Chester. Those patients will be sent to other hospitals starting on Wednesday.

"I am very disheartened. I'm very upset, I'm confused because I didn't think that this would happen," said Nicole Thomas, with the Women's Health Dept. "I thought that there would be a better outcome because this community needs this hospital."

They'll plead for a last-ditch effort to find a solution for patients and employees of Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.

The rally will start at noon.

People are panicking, saying this will leave countless others stranded and out of reach of critical care.

"They have to go elsewhere and that takes a long time, and whatever their problem is at that time, it could be really severe. [ They ] might not make it, you know," said Courtland Craig, from Chester.

"Stroke victims and heart attack victims now are going to have to wait 30 minutes," said Crozer Nurses Association President Peggy Malone.

"I can go to other hospitals. I know how to get on the bus to go to Springfield or Lankenau, but everybody can't do that," added Lisa Purnell, from Chester.

You can read the full filing from Prospect here.

