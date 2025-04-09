Effort to keep Crozer Health System open still ongoing, no closure notice Wednesday: AG

UPLAND, Pa. (WPVI) -- The fight to keep the Crozer Health System open in Delaware County will continue.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said late Wednesday afternoon that the effort to secure $9 million to keep Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Taylor Hospital open is still ongoing.

The A.G.'s office said it has been assured that no closure notice will be given on Wednesday.

The update came during a day of high-stakes meetings, described as a last attempt to save the hospitals.

Their parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, told a judge in a Texas bankruptcy court on Tuesday that they need $9 million by Wednesday afternoon.

Delaware County is ready to issue a declaration of emergency if a closure motion is issued.

Over the last few months, $40 million has been invested to keep the system open and avoid closure.

Officials say job losses, a gap in readily available treatment, and a strain on other local hospitals are at stake.

A public hearing is set for Thursday.

Residents in the area looking for updates on the future of Crozer and what's at stake can call (484) 276-2100 to receive updates, guidance on local healthcare resources, including urgent and mental health services.