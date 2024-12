House destroyed in massive multi-alarm fire in Loveladies, New Jersey

A house was destroyed in a massive multi-alarm fire in Beach Haven, New Jersey.

A house was destroyed in a massive multi-alarm fire in Beach Haven, New Jersey.

A house was destroyed in a massive multi-alarm fire in Beach Haven, New Jersey.

A house was destroyed in a massive multi-alarm fire in Beach Haven, New Jersey.

LONG BEACH TWP., NJ (WPVI) -- A house was destroyed in a massive multi-alarm fire in Loveladies, New Jersey.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. on Monday in the unit block of Holly Drive in Long Beach Township.

Chopper 6 was overhead, where heavy white smoke could be seen coming from the three-story home.

A house was destroyed in a massive multi-alarm fire in Beach Haven, New Jersey.

There have been no reports of injuries.