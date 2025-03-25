How a 6abc VP discovered a serious health condition while trying to donate blood

Our 6abc Vice President of Community Engagement learned of a serious health issue, but the discovery was made only after she attempted to give blood.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many people know that one donation of blood can save up to three lives.

6abc's Vice President of Community Engagement, Nikki Hawkins knew this and wanted to give, but couldn't due to a medical complication.

But she only discovered it after attempting to give blood.

She's now hoping her story will encourage people to give blood not only to help others but to possibly help themselves.

Action News anchor Gray Hall has her story.

6abc Blood Drive 2025

6abc's annual blood drive will be held Wednesday, March 26 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

This year we're offering three locations where you can roll up your sleeve: Philadelphia, Collingswood, N.J. and Doylestown, Pa.

You can find out more about the blood drive, including the requirements to be a donor, at 6abc.com/BloodDrive.