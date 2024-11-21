How drivers can stay safe when disaster strikes | Consumer Reports

Driving conditions can change quickly, but knowing how to protect yourself can make a big difference in surviving a crash, fire, flood, or severe storm.

Consumer Reports reveals some essential ways to stay safe when things take a turn for the worse.

Bad weather, like fog, rain, snow, or ice, can lead to a chain-reaction crash. Low visibility makes it harder for drivers to see what's ahead. Cars also take longer to stop on wet roads, so slowing down and leaving more space between you and other vehicles can help keep you safe.

Pay attention to the drivers around you, especially those following too closely. In slippery conditions, ease off the gas to slow down instead of applying the brakes forcefully, which can cause skidding.

There are other scary car situations where Consumer Reports says knowing what to do can make the difference between life and death.

While less common than they were decades ago, almost 400 passenger vehicle fires still happen on average every day. If it happens to you, act fast.

Pulling over immediately is crucial if you smell smoke or see flames. Once stopped, shut off the car, get out of the vehicle, stay at least 100 feet away, and call 911. Trying to put out the fire yourself, especially without the right extinguisher, can be a deadly mistake.

Consumer Reports also recommends staying away from the front and back of the car to avoid flying parts. It's safer to stay upwind to avoid breathing in harmful gases, and if you can, stand behind a guardrail or off the road in case another car hits the vehicle.

Then, there's flooding. Flooded roads are more dangerous than they look. Just 12 inches of water can sweep away a small car, and 2 feet of water can move larger vehicles. Even a small puddle can cause you to lose control, so it's important to stay cautious.

Since it's often hard to gauge the depth of water, the best advice is to avoid driving through any standing water. Turn around and take a different route, or stay home until the weather clears up. Besides the personal risk, floodwaters can ruin your engine and electronics, sometimes leaving your car beyond repair.

These incidents can be costly, but the right insurance can protect you.

Comprehensive coverage covers fires or floods, while collision coverage handles repairs after a crash. It's also important to have uninsured motorist coverage in case the other driver doesn't have enough insurance. Some states require it.