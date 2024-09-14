How the Presidential Debate impacts the 2024 election

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell and the Panelists took a deep dive recap of the ABC News Presidential Debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump.

Sixty-seven million viewers watched the 90-minute debate held at Philadelphia's National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, and our partisan Panelists reflected on all aspects of the performances.

The panel identifies which candidate was stronger in laying out their agenda and policies, and whether or not this debate shifted the minds of undecided voters.

From who won to which moment was the moment, our panelists give their final impression on the debate.

Plus, Mayor Cherelle Parker gets an earful at the Town Hall about the proposed Sixers Arena in Philadelphia as both New Jersey and Delaware have made attractive bids to bring the stadium to their respective states.

Get the local inside story with Neil Oxman, Guy Ciarrocchi, Laura Manion, and Melissa Robbins.