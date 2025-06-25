Heat causing big problems for commuters on SEPTA and Amtrak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The heat is causing big problems for commuters on SEPTA and Amtrak.

Tuesday's heat led to major delays and passenger meltdowns.

Some heated passengers told Action News that it was just a 15- or 20-minute delay. However, one woman said it was almost an hour.

SEPTA said that when temperatures exceed 90 degrees, they implement safety protocols that may slow things down. But the purpose is to keep things running, albeit a little behind schedule.

"I gotta get home," said Alicia Mignogna, from Bryn Mawr. "I gotta find another way."

There were packed platforms inside Suburban Station as commuters waited for late trains on Tuesday.

"I did not think 44 minutes late, I was thinking 10 max," said Allie Nenish, from Lafayette Hill.

Trains are taking a beating as intense heat grips the region.

SEPTA's hot weather protocols have kicked in to preserve the system and its infrastructure.

Conductors have reduced their top speed by five to 10 MPH to prevent warped tracks and damage to overhead wires, which would amount to even greater service disruptions.

"If the tracks get warped, you could have a number of problems," explained SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch. "It is the same thing with overhead wires. Those can sag in this extreme heat, and if you're going too fast, the trains can sometimes snag that and pull those wires down, and then your line is out."

Amtrak Passengers were feeling it too.

Northeast Corridor riders were told to expect delays between noon and 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

"I'm just hoping it's not that hot on the train," said Theresa Lyons, from Jarrett, Virginia.

"The delays are very, very annoying," said Carol Sinclair, from New York City. "This heat is terrible, I have high blood pressure I have muscle pain, so all this is just causing so much aggravation to me."

As the heat waves bear down, riders are encouraged to give themselves extra time to get to their destinations.

"It is what it is. I'll get home at some point today," Nenish said. "At least the trains are still running."

In addition to other measures taken, SEPTA said they actually have extra personnel out on the tracks across the system physically inspecting tracks to stay ahead of any possible issues.

