Oscars 2025: How and where to watch

On The Red Carpet's Oscar nominees special features interviews with the stars of this year's most nominated films, including "Emilia Pérez," "The Brutalist," "Wicked," "A Complete Unknown," and more.

LOS ANGELES -- We're less than a month away from the 2025 Oscars! You won't want to miss all the pre-show action on the red carpet, the 97th Academy Awards ceremony, and all the post-show excitement.

Here's how to and where to watch the 2025 Oscars.

When is the primetime Oscars special?

The "20/20" Oscars Special Edition with Robin Roberts is Friday, Feb. 28 on ABC at 8/7c. Watch as Robin Roberts sits down with this year's Oscar nominees

When is the Oscars pre-show?

Watch "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars" on ABC starting at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT. on Sunday, March 2.

On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio is teaming up with ABC News anchors Linsey Davis and Whit Johnson to welcome this year's Oscar nominees and presenters as they arrive on the red carpet.

Supermodel Roshumba Williams and KABC's Leslie Lopez will be joined by fashion expert Joe Zee to critique all the red carpet fashion.

When are the Oscars?

The 97th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Where to watch the Oscars 2025?

The show will be broadcast live on ABC and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

What channel is the Oscars on?

You can watch the Oscars on ABC.

How to stream the Oscars online?

Stream the Oscars live on Hulu or you can also watch on ABC.com, with authentication from your provider.

Can I watch the Oscars on Hulu?

Yes! This is the first time the Oscars will be streamed live on Hulu.

When is the Oscars post-show?

Watch "On The Red Carpet After the Awards" on ABC after the ceremony, following the announcement for best picture.

On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio will be live at the Governors Ball, WABC's Joelle Garguilo will be live at the Vanity Fair party, and KABC's Tony Cabrera will be live at the Elton John party.

And the fashion team will be back to reveal their best-dressed celebs of the day.

Is the "Live with Kelly and Mark" special returning?

Emmy Award-winning hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are bringing the live fan favorite, "After the Oscars Show," back to the Dolby Theater.

Watch on Monday, March 3 at 9 a.m. ET.

On The Red Carpet Oscar specials

All the best interviews with the Oscar nominees can be found in On The Red Carpet's three Oscar specials.

Here is where you can watch the first, "On The Red Carpet: And the Nominees Are..."

The second special begins airing in local markets on Feb. 15 and the third special airs on March 1.

Check your local listings, OnTheRedCarpet.com, and wherever you stream to watch.

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC and Hulu.



Live red carpet coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET 12:30 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET 4 p.m. PT. and will be followed by a special preview of "American Idol."

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.