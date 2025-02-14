Watch 'On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Oscars'

LOS ANGELES -- Oscar Sunday is almost here and On The Red Carpet is counting down to Hollywood's biggest night with a special new episode, "On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Oscars."

The 97th Oscars are Sunday, March 2 on ABC featuring first-time Oscar host Conan O'Brien.

The 10 films nominated for best picture are "A Complete Unknown," "Anora," "The Brutalist," "Conclave," "Dune: Part Two," "Emilia Pérez," "I'm Still Here," "Nickel Boys," "The Substance," and "Wicked."

"Anora" recently won best picture honors at the Producers Guild Awards, the Directors Guild Awards and the Critics Choice Awards. The film's star, Mikey Madison is soaking it all in.

"It's been amazing," Madison told On The Red Carpet. "I'm so lucky and I'm just continuously so happy to be celebrating my film, 'Anora.' It's very special to me. It always has been. So it's been wonderful."

Emilia Pérez is the most nominated film this year, with 13 total nominations. It's the most ever for a non-English language film and includes a historic best actress nod for Karla Sofia Gascón, who is the first openly transgender actor ever nominated for an Oscar.

But Gascon's Oscar campaign has been marred by controversy over her past tweets.

Gascon has deleted her "X" account and apologized.

Meanwhile, another best picture contender, the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown," appears to be gaining momentum after winning best picture at the AARP's Movies for Grownups Awards. The film's director, James Mangold was also honored with the Trailblazer Award at the Sundance Film Festival a day after learning he was an Oscar nominee.

"I had a phone with one bar on it," Mangold told On The Red Carpet. "And I got nudged to wake up at 5:30 and clicked on the phone with one bar and saw a sketchy YouTube of the announcement and was, honestly, I was surprised we got eight nominations. I was really, of course thrilled (and) a little dazed!"

The Oscar campaigns are in full swing for many nominees, including big stars like Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kieran Culkin, Cynthia Erivo, Sebastian Stan, Demi Moore and others at major film festivals and awards shows leading up to Oscar night.

