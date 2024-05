Video shows New Jersey man jumping into Hudson River to rescue dog

The entire rescue took place in just under a minute.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey -- A man rescued a dog from the Hudson River in northern New Jersey on Saturday.

The whole incident was caught on video.

Authorities say a man jumped into the cold water to reach the dog in Hoboken, New Jersey.

The man did not own the dog he rescued, reports say.

According to police, the man listened to the suggestion of the dog's owner and swam beyond the animal as a way of nudging it back to the shore.

