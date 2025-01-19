Hundreds of People's March demonstrators rally in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds gathered outside Philadelphia City Hall for the 2025 People's March.

This march, rebranded from the Women's March was focused on everyone coming together regardless of background, political leaning, or experience.

"I'm happy we did this because we were gonna plan to go down to the march in D.C," said Cassidy Harkins who organized the rally. "It's important for us to stick up for our own communities and be here in our city."

In the crowd was 15-year-old Catalina Martinez.

"The reason I'm here is to show kids what's going on and what we can do in the world. So they can learn any kid can do it," said Catalina Martinez.

The crowd first met for a rally before everyone marched down the JFK Boulevard to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Heather Hamilton made the trip from Atco, New Jersey.

"I came out here because I want to protect democracy," said Heather Hamilton. "It gives you a nice sense of peace when everyone is a little on edge.

Women's Rights, international affairs, Trump's Presidency was among the many topics showcased.

"There's so many different voices that need to be heard. Part of the reason the Women's March rebranded this as the People's March because there's so many people marginalized," said Harkins. "It's on us to step and start the conversations and keep them going."

This march coincides with dozens of other sister marches planned throughout the country and even internationally.

The biggest March was in Washington D.C.