Road rage incident leads to crash; pedestrian hit in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say shots were fired during a road rage incident, and the suspect's vehicle ended up hitting a pedestrian in the Kensington section on Thursday.

"I heard a honk and I heard a bang. I was asleep, it woke me up," said Amanda Romeo. "It's definitely a little scary."

According to investigators, this all unfolded around 10:30 a.m. following a dispute over a lane change.

The encounter reportedly began at the PennDOT building on Oregon Avenue.

That's where a man told police he was in the car with his girlfriend and two children when another driver shot at them.

He showed Action News the bullet hole in the driver's side of his car.

Thankfully, no one was hit.

After flagging down officers, and providing a description of the suspect's black Tesla, police say they stopped the vehicle on the 2600 block of Memphis Street in Kensington.

Police say the suspect was identified and they seized a gun loaded with four live rounds.

While fleeing the scene, the suspect crashed into the Hexagon Architecture studio at the Intersection of Tulip Street and Huntington Street and hit a pedestrian.

The owner of Franco's Pizza says his employee was sitting on a step when he was hit.

"My employee got injured because of some crime happening through the city or wherever it came from," said Anthony Daloia. "He was sitting there waiting to go to work. I'm worrying about his health, how bad his injuries are."

The pedestrian was transported to Temple Hospital and is in stable condition.

The case is still under investigation, but Action News is told the suspect was taken into custody.