NJ mother accused of driving drunk with kids in car; BAC allegedly more than 4 times legal limit

EWING TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A New Jersey woman is accused of driving drunk with her children in the vehicle, with a blood alcohol level more than four times the legal limit.

Megan Fackler, 39, is facing charges of DUI, endangering the welfare of children and more after an October crash in Ewing Township.

Newly released body-worn camera video, first obtained by Transparency Bodycam, shows the aftermath of the crash between Fackler's vehicle and a box truck at Grand and Summit Avenues on October 5.

"There's empty wine bottles in the back, alright?" the officer says as Fackler sits in the driver's seat.

"Those are from weeks ago," she replies.

An officer questions her about the crash.

She tells him she and her children were heading home after a lacrosse practice, but she appears to have trouble remembering which direction she was traveling.

She also discloses where she works.

"I work for the DOT, I know how this works," she tells the officer.

"So you understand you need to step out of the car," the officer responds.

Fackler is listed online as the Director of Statewide Planning for the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

That night, she told officers she was going through a tough time.

"Do you remember which direction you were going?" the officer asks.

She replies, "In all honesty... I'm going through a divorce, I just moved in with my brother."

An officer administered a field sobriety test.

"I need you to hold that position while I explain the instructions," the officer says as she appears to stumble.

Fackler was taken into custody and given a breathalyzer test at the police station.

Court documents show her blood alcohol level was .371, more than four times the legal limit.

According to officers in the bodycam video, her three children were taken to the hospital to be checked out after the crash.

A search of municipal court cases shows Fackler was charged with another DUI in March of last year in Metuchen.

NJDOT has not officially responded to our request for comment, but a source at the DOT says she is still employed there as of Thursday morning.

Action News reached out to Fackler and her attorney. Neither has responded.