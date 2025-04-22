Temple police searching for persons of interest following weekend chaos

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for more suspects following multiple assaults on Temple University's campus last weekend.

Video shows just a glimpse of the hundreds of unruly juveniles swarming the campus on Saturday and Sunday evening.

In all, Temple University police six people were assaulted and two were robbed during the chaos. The victims were mostly Temple students, officials added.

MORE | Police investigating multiple assaults on Temple University's campus this weekend

"It's a shame because we're here to get an education. You don't really expect any of those things to happen outside," said freshman Anais Ortiz-Garcia.

Police released photos of three juveniles who are "persons of interest" in connection with a robbery that occurred on Sunday night on West Montgomery Avenue.

So far, they have arrested eight people, including seven female juveniles who assaulted a 12-year-old girl.

PICTURED: Police are searching for these persons of interest in connection with a robbery that occurred on Sunday night on West Montgomery Avenue.

"It just makes me really sad because this is our campus, we deserve to be safe here," said senior Joanna Imburgia. "I do feel like the school can be doing more to protect us."

University President John Fry said in a statement, "Incidents like these are deeply unsettling and completely unacceptable to both the university community and our neighbors. We cannot allow this type of behavior to become normalized in the area surrounding our campus."

Police knew many local schools were on spring break, so they had additional officers in the area who were able to get the situation under control.

However, police say it's a community effort - from law enforcement to city leaders to guardians.

"We ask parents to be aware of where their kids are, what they're doing, monitor their social media and if they see anything concerning, to report that to police," said James Hennigan, Temple University's department of public safety captain.

University leaders and police are also working with Philadelphia and SEPTA police to review what happened this weekend and identify interventions to prevent future problems.

Anyone with information on the persons of interest is asked to call Temple University Police Department's Investigations Unit at (215) 204-7178.