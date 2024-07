Hundreds of thousands of dollars stolen from Brinks armored truck in Chester, Pa.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Chester, Pa. are investigating after two armed suspects robbed a Brinks armored truck.

Delaware County officials say it happened outside of an AutoZone near the intersection of 9th and Crosby streets.

Police say the two men got away with hundreds of thousands of dollars.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators say the driver was not injured during the robbery.