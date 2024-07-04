Abbott Elementary star stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl roars by

A beloved actress who is known for her role on ABC's hit show Abbott Elementary is stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl surges by the island.

Beryl is raging near the coast of South Jamaica, bringing heavy rain and wind gusts up to 165 miles per hour.

Rain pounded the island for hours as residents and tourists heeded authorities' warnings to take shelter until the storm passed.

Power was knocked out in much of the capital.

One of the many tourists trapped in the storm's path is actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, wife of Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes and the actress who plays Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary.

She's been sharing updates on social media and urging others to stay indoors.

"Stay off the road in Kingston. I hope you've put oil in your lamp and are taking extra care," she said in one of her posts.

The powerful storm has killed at least seven people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.