Brandywine Valley SPCA rescues 2 dozen animals from Florida shelters

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As shelters in Florida recover from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, a local animal shelter in the Delaware Valley is offering help.

Before Hurricane Milton made landfall on Wednesday night, the Brandywine Valley SPCA welcomed about two dozen animals from various shelters in Florida.

Sara Smith, the senior director of communications for the Brandywine Valley SPCA, told Action News, "The Furry Friends organization, who actually took on damage, sort of coordinated this effort to bring cats and kittens from different organizations in their area onto their bus."

That bus arrived at the West Chester campus of the Brandywine Valley SPCA on Wednesday with about two dozen cats and kittens. Those animals are now up for adoption.

Smith said relocating these animals will help open space in the Florida shelters that are now focused on emergency efforts.

"Really getting those shelter animals out of their kennels and opening that space for them to really respond locally is just the one way we can help here," Smith explained.

She added, "It's important for folks to know that any animal that would be coming from those areas was already in a shelter, already adoptable, already looking for a home for a multitude of reasons."

As the newly-welcomed cats and kittens wait at the West Chester campus to be adopted, the Brandywine Valley SPCA is waiving adoption fees for large adult dogs and cats at all BVSPCA campuses, the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area, and the Animal Adoption Center in Lindenwold, New Jersey. That initiative will run through next Wednesday, October 16.

Smith said the hope is that they are able to clear their shelters in order to house more animals from Florida if asked.

"We want to be able to welcome as many animals as we can, but like many shelters and organizations across the country, we're full," Smith said. "As we learn more and talk to our partners down there, we'll see what the needs are and how we can help."

In addition to waiving adoption fees at its shelters, Smith said the BVSPCA is also taking part in a "Subaru Loves Pets" adoption event in Exton, Chester County on Saturday. All animals at that event will be available with waived adoption fees.