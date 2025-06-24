HVAC expert offers best tips to cool down your electric bill during heat wave

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If the triple-digit temperatures are a shock to your system, wait until you get your electric bill with your AC pumping around the clock.

The US Department of Energy says to take a look at your thermostat and crank it up to 78 degrees during the summer when you're at home. That will help minimize bills while keeping your home at a mild temperature.

They said setting setting your thermostat ten to 15 degrees higher for eight hours a day can even help save 10% on your cooling bills.

But if the thought of 78 degrees is too extreme for you, HVAC tech and owner of Custom Aire Robert Schneider recommends keeping your thermostat at his magic number - which is 72 degrees. He says that temperature will keep your home "cool and comfortable".

Schneider and his crews are working overtime in this heatwave as service calls roll in,

"Our guys worked till probably 11:00 last night, pulling about 15-16 hours trying to get people cool," he said.

Today they're at Pat Rademan's house in Philadelphia's Somerton section. Rademan had a standing appointment to service her unit, which she does bi-yearly.

"It's very easy to use this thermostat," Schneider said to Rademan as he showed her the best temperature to keep her thermostat at.

He also recommends to keep an eye on the thermostat for any deviation from the set temperature to make sure it is running properly and more importantly: "What we tell our customers is to check their filters monthly."

He showed our crew a dirty filter that needed to be replaced.

"It restricts air flow to the unit," he added.

Also, to keep your home cool, experts also advise to close your curtains or blinds during the hottest part of the day. It not only will prevent the sun from baking your room but it will also insulate your windows so cold air from your AC doesn't escape.

Schneider also said ceiling fans can help keep cool air flowing, especially in row homes where upper floors tend to be much hotter.

He said it lets you raise the thermostat by four degrees with no reduction in comfort on lower floors. But, just make sure it's rotating counter-clockwise in the summer and turn it off when you're not in the room.

And, speaking of routine maintenance, to make sure your AC unit doesn't fail during the hottest parts of summer, keep your coils clean of grass clippings, dirt, and other debris.

"It's very important to keep the coil clean. This is something every homeowner can do. You turn the system off, you get your hose, and you just clean the foil," he said.

Schneider also said smart thermostats help with energy cost - regulating your heating and cooling.

He also said it is a myth that your AC unit only cools 20 degrees below what the thermostat reads outdoors. As long as your unit is in good working order, it should not deviate more than four to six degrees above what it is set on lower floors.

"Heat rises, obviously, so we like to tell our customers not to panic if it is blowing cool air you know, a couple of degrees might not satisfy the thermostat."

Finally, do a home energy audit with your power company, which is offered for free.

You can also do one yourself by standing outside your house and running your hand around the windows and doors. If you feel cold air escaping, that's a sign you need to caulk around your windows and add insulation around your doors.