3 workers, including US military veteran, detained by ICE agents in Newark, NJ

Sources tell ABC News that the raid was routine and not part of any new immigration crackdown.

NEWARK, NJ (WPVI) -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained three workers at a seafood depot in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday.

Trump administration border czar Tom Homan recently promised to carry out "big raids" in sanctuary cities across the U.S. -- and scenes of immigration authorities detaining migrants Thursday have rattled some residents in cities like Newark, Boston and New York City.

North Jersey Congresswoman LaMonica McIver claims the agents swooped in without a warrant or any justification, hauling away three workers -- one of whom is a U.S. military veteran.

The seafood depot owner said ICE agents took them away because they could not provide documentation.

In a press release, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka said the military veteran "suffered the indignity of having the legitimacy of his military documentation questioned."

"This egregious act is in plain violation of the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees 'the right of the people be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures," the mayor said. "Newark will not stand by idly while people are being unlawfully terrorized. I will be holding a press conference in alliance with partners ready and willing to defend and protect civil and human rights. Details to come."

In a post on X, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the agency had made a total of 538 arrests Thursday.

Our sister station WABC also reported ICE made arrests in New York, including of an alleged MS-13 member on Wednesday. In Massachusetts, WCVB reported ICE made arrests in Chelsea and East Boston on Wednesday.

Sources told ABC News the enforcement operations this week since President Donald Trump's second inauguration are the type of routine immigration raids that have been customary of ICE for years and are not part of any new immigration crackdown.

Gov. Maura Healey said she supported the arrests of criminals regardless of their immigration status.

"I wouldn't describe them as raids," Healey told WCVB regarding the arrests."What it seems to be, and what we expected and what I support, which is the apprehension of criminals in our communities."

Democratic U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Andy Kim, both of New Jersey, also commented, jointly saying, "Actions like this one sow fear in all of our communities and our broken immigration system requires solutions, not fear tactics."

ABC News contributed to this report.

